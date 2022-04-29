PBKS vs LSG Man of the Match today IPL match: Who won Man of the Match in Punjab vs Lucknow 2022 IPL match?

PBKS vs LSG Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Lucknow Super Giants won his fifth match award in the Indian Premier League tonight.

During the 42nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Pune, Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs to register their sixth victory of the season.

Kings captain Mayank Agarwal’s (25) decision of opting to bowl first after winning the toss was justified by his bowlers as they reduced Super Giants to 153/8 in 20 overs. Barring an 85-run second-wicket partnership between wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (46) and batter Deepak Hooda (34), Lucknow struggled for the remaining part of their batting innings.

8 points from 9 matches with that squad. Has to be a bitter pill to swallow for Punjab. Somehow, just somehow always manage to slip up.. Well done LSG.. Just kept fighting .. #PBKSvsLSG — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 29, 2022

With bowling figures of 4-0-38-4, Punjab fast bowler Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of their bowlers tonight. Spinner Rahul Chahar and pacer Sandeep Sharma were also economical picking two and one wicket respectively.

PBKS vs LSG Man of the Match today IPL match

A decent 35-run opening partnership between Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan (5) was followed by a lacklustre batting performance by PBKS. As a result, all they could manage was another batting failure leading them to score an ordinary 133/8 in 20 overs.

Multiple heroes in the bowling division worked wonders for LSG as three bowlers joined hands to strengthen the team’s position in the top half of the points table.

Having received the new ball, pacer Mohsin Khan was their best bowler with figures of 4-1-24-3. While all-rounder Krunal Pandya also managed to bowl a maiden over giving away only 11 runs and picking two wickets in his four overs, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera also contributed with a couple of wickets.

Pandya, who dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa (9) and Jitesh Sharma (2) in the middle overs and also grabbed a praiseworthy catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow (32), won an Indian Premier League match award after half-a-decade.

“I have been bowling well. For the last 7-8 months, I have been working hard. Special mention to Rahul Sanghvi [former India spinner and Mumbai Indians manager]. The results everyone can see as I have tried to improve skill wise. Lot of times when you are playing shorter formats you don’t realize a lot of things. I took Rahul Sanghvi’s help and it has worked,” Pandya told Star Sports after winning the award.