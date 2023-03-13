Shubman Gill bowling video: Twitter reacts hilariously as Shubman Gill bowls for the first time in international cricket

During the fifth day of the fourth Test match of Australia’s tour of India 2023 in Ahmedabad, India captain Rohit Sharma signaled both the teams wanting to shake hands to bring an end to a match which was going nowhere in terms of an outright result by introducing his opening partner Shubman Gill into the attack.

Playing his 42nd match for India across formats in what has grown into a four-year old international career now, Gill was handed the ball for the first time at the highest level.

Gill, 23, had bowled nine overs in first-class cricket in the past but a vast majority of people witnessed his bowling action for the first time when he was bowling at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

Gill, who bowled seven balls before both Sharma and Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith (10*) shook hands, gave away a solitary run. Although Gill maintained a decent line and length, it is noteworthy that he bowled harmless deliveries to the likes of Marnus Labuschagne (63*) and Smith.

The sight of Gill rolling his arm over created space for numerous hilarious reactions on social media platform Twitter. With no specialist Indian batter capable of being used as a part-time bowler across both the white-ball formats, fans hoped for Gill to fill this vacancy. That being said, one doesn’t see Gill being used as a bowler in limited-overs formats in the near future.

Shubman Gill bowling video

Shubman Gill bowling his first ever over in Test cricket (1/2) https://t.co/ndiXwiIq2v pic.twitter.com/thQ6HAOYFq — Alaska (@Aaaaaaftab) March 13, 2023

the best right arm off spinner of india is here shubman gill dhyaan se bowling kariyo bro pic.twitter.com/qRQ6Q0NLNL — ✶ ✶ (@GillDakshveer) March 13, 2023

Ashwin reaction when he saw Pujara and Shubman Gill bowling action pic.twitter.com/M9a2wwuMTt — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 13, 2023

Australia got terrified of Gill’s bowling, so they have shaken hands — Amaan (@devilscricket) March 13, 2023

Shubman Gill bowling..great news for white-ball team — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) March 13, 2023

It is quite a coincidence that Gill first bowled for India at his Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans’ home ground.

Other than this novel sight, Gill and his fans will remember the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match for him scoring his second Test century (first at home). The right-handed batter doing the same has all but guaranteed an opening spot for him for ICC World Test Championship Final 2021-23 against Australia at The Oval later this year.