HomeSearch

Shubman Gill bowling video: Twitter reacts hilariously as Shubman Gill bowls for the first time in international cricket

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 13/03/2023

Shubman Gill bowling video: Twitter reacts hilariously as Shubman Gill bowls for the first time in international cricket

Shubman Gill bowls in Ahmedabad Test. Photos Courtesy: Screengrab from Disney+Hotstar

During the fifth day of the fourth Test match of Australia’s tour of India 2023 in Ahmedabad, India captain Rohit Sharma signaled both the teams wanting to shake hands to bring an end to a match which was going nowhere in terms of an outright result by introducing his opening partner Shubman Gill into the attack.

Playing his 42nd match for India across formats in what has grown into a four-year old international career now, Gill was handed the ball for the first time at the highest level.

Gill, 23, had bowled nine overs in first-class cricket in the past but a vast majority of people witnessed his bowling action for the first time when he was bowling at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

Gill, who bowled seven balls before both Sharma and Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith (10*) shook hands, gave away a solitary run. Although Gill maintained a decent line and length, it is noteworthy that he bowled harmless deliveries to the likes of Marnus Labuschagne (63*) and Smith.

The sight of Gill rolling his arm over created space for numerous hilarious reactions on social media platform Twitter. With no specialist Indian batter capable of being used as a part-time bowler across both the white-ball formats, fans hoped for Gill to fill this vacancy. That being said, one doesn’t see Gill being used as a bowler in limited-overs formats in the near future.

Shubman Gill bowling video

It is quite a coincidence that Gill first bowled for India at his Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans’ home ground.

Other than this novel sight, Gill and his fans will remember the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match for him scoring his second Test century (first at home). The right-handed batter doing the same has all but guaranteed an opening spot for him for ICC World Test Championship Final 2021-23 against Australia at The Oval later this year.

Share this article
About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav