Perth weather tomorrow: Perth Cricket Ground weather forecast for ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 12 match

Perth weather tomorrow: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup match.

The second Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between England and Afghanistan in Perth tomorrow. The match will follow Super 12 opener between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney slated to be played earlier in the day.

Geographical differences in Australia can be easily understood from the difference in climatic conditions in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne. Scheduled to host a match each across a couple of days, there’s a drastic change in weather forecast for these cities.

ALSO READ: Alex Hales vows to make the most of T20 World Cup return vs Afghanistan at Perth Stadium

While Sydney and Melbourne are expected to host matches amid a lot of rainfall, Perth doesn’t have any such prediction for Saturday night. Hence, both players and fans can be rest assured of a full 40-over intriguing contest. As a result, the match might become the first Super 12 match to be played without the interruption of inclement weather conditions.

Perth weather tomorrow

A pleasant and cool evening should allow uninterrupted play to happen during the England vs Afghanistan match. Scheduled to be played after more than 24 hours, there is literally no probability of rain to pour down over the Perth Stadium according to weather portal AccuWeather.

Although Perth is expected to receive a highest of 25% rainfall tonight, a massive respite for all the stakeholders is that no rainfall is scheduled post midnight.

Perth weather hourly

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

ALSO READ: Liam Livingstone revels in special opportunity of England playing T20 World Cup opener at Perth Stadium

10:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).