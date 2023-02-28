Pindi Club Ground Rawalpindi pitch report: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch report for PSL 8 matches

With Multan and Karachi hosting the first sixteen matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023, the action for the remainder of the series will move towards Lahore and Rawalpindi, with the latter scheduled to host a total of 11 matches of the remaining part of the league.

The 17th match of the season will take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, on March 1 (Wednesday).

Both the teams have had their moments so far in the league, but have not been clinical enough to make a statement of sorts in their bid for the title race. Having played five and six matches each respectively, Peshawar and Zalmi have mere two wins under their name and four points to show in the table.

During their previous match against the Lahore Qalandars, Zalmi conceded the highest score (241/3) in the tournament so far, and were resultantly handed a huge 40-run defeat.

The Kings, on the other hand, were splendid with the ball against a strong Multan Sultans batting line-up, as they restricted them to 101 (16.3) while defending the total of 167/3 in their 20 Overs.

Zalmi have defeated the Kings in each of their previous five PSL matches since June 2021.

Pindi Club Ground Rawalpindi pitch report

The Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi has not hosted any Pakistan Super League match till date, and is set to make a debut tomorrow in the country’s coveted T20 league. The venue has so far hosted the only Test match way back in the year 1965, and a couple of decades later, two ODIs in 1985 and 1987.

Thus, there is not much information available as to how the pitch at this venue is expected to behave tomorrow. However, the fresh, new pitch will definitely help the batters trust the bounce and play their shots through the line. Spinners are likely to come into play as more matches take place at this venue.

Lahore Qalandars top the table after Multan and Karachi leg

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi are presently sitting at the top of the points table, with 4 wins out of 5 matches so far.

They registered their biggest win in terms of runs yesterday, against Islamabad United by 110 runs, and surged towards the top with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.470.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators are presently reeling at the bottom, having won just a solitary match out of five so far.