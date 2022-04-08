Pitch report DY Patil Stadium: CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match Dr DY Patil Stadium pitch report

Pitch report DY Patil Stadium: The venue will host its sixth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

The 17th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy stadium in Mumbai.

Both the aforementioned teams have had a horror start to their respective campaigns, with neither of them managing to open their account as yet.

While the defending IPL champions have lost all their three matches in the season so far, SRH too have messed up during the two initial games this season.

Having said that, one of the two teams would get off the mark today, in the run up towards the prestigious title.

Pitch report DY Patil Stadium

During the previous two matches at this venue, there has been a decent sprinkle of grass which has helped the seamers get the extra purchase from the wicket in terms of the bounce and ball movement off the deck.

Resultantly, as observed during the previous encounter at this venue between LSG and DC, the openers from both the sides were keen to not race away with the start, and negate the pacers’ advantage upfront with a steady start.

However, with the red soil pitches prone to wear and tear with successive matches on the deck, one can now expect the ball to hold and grip the surface.

During the previous match at this venue, LSG spinners bowled 10 tight Overs during the first innings to reduce the DC scorecard to mere 149 despite only three wickets down.

With the matches from now onwards, set to be played on used surfaces, expect teams to bowl more Overs from their spinners at this venue.

Overall, there would be an even contest with both bat and the ball during the CSK versus SRH match today, of course with the dew factor still prevalent.