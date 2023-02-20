Pitch report of Indore Stadium 3rd Test: Holkar Stadium pitch report batting or bowling for Test match

The two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 are done and dusted, and the Indian spinners have dominated the series so far. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have made the Australian batters dance to their tunes, and it will take something special for the Australian team to make a comeback in the third Test.

Indore’s Holkar Stadium will be hosting the 3rd Test match from March 1st, and there is a lot of gap in between for the Australian team to reflect on their performances. The visitors played well on the initial two days in Delhi, but they just lost the plot on the first hour of the 3rd day.

The Indian team looks set, but it is to be acknowledged the Indian batters also have not been able to bat well. Axar Patel has been great for the team at the lower order. Despite a poor string of performances, KL Rahul has again been retained in the Indian for the last two Tests.

Pitch report of Indore Stadium 3rd Test

The Holkar Stadium in Indore was not initially chosen to host the 3rd Test, but the bad conditions in Dharamsala gave Indore the right to host the match. This ground has just hosted a couple of Tests so far, and the last Test here was played in 2019 between India and Bangladesh.

Just like any other Indian track, the spinners are expected to dominate in this match as well. R Ashwin has played a couple of games here, and he has scalped 18 wickets at an excellent average of 12.50. The pacers have also done well here, and it was proved in the last match as well. Although, the majority of the overs will be bowled by the spinners only.

The average 1st innings score in Indore has been 353 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score is just 153 runs. It is clear that both captains would want to bat first upon winning the toss as the initial days will be the best ones to bat on in Indore.