Pitch report of Nagpur Stadium tomorrow match: VCA Stadium pitch report for IND vs AUS Test

Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium is all set to host the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. This is a highly anticipated series, and we can expect some thrilling action in the series as both sides have some world-class players.

Team India have always dominated in their home conditions, and they will be looking to do the same this time around as well. The arrival of Ravindra Jadeja is a massive boost for the side, but the batting order still needs to be arranged.

Australia will be missing Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in this match, and the spinners are expected to play a big part. The batting of the side has some excellent names, but the pitches will be challenging.

Pitch report of Nagpur Stadium tomorrow match

Whenever there is a Test match in India, the pitch is always looked at with great interest. In the last International home season, some rank turners were made, and it was criticized by the overseas media. The track in Nagpur is a typical Indian track, where the batters will love their time out there in the middle in the initial days of the match.

However, the pitch in Nagpur is looking a bit different this time around. There is a special section of the pitch that looks very dry, and it is specially made to trouble the left-handers. Australian batter Steve Smith said in the pre-match that the drier section will certainly play a part.

Smith also said that there won’t be a good amount of bounce on the track as well, and the seamers can also enjoy the up-and-down bounce on the pitch.

“I think it will take a bit of spin, particularly the left-arm spinner taking it into our left-handers. There’s a section there that’s quite dry,” Steve Smith said in the pre-match-conference.

“Other than that, I can’t really get a good gauge on it. I don’t think there will be a heap of bounce in the wicket, I think it will be quite skiddy for the seamers and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game goes on.”

The average 1st innings score at this ground is 345 runs, whereas the 4th innings score has been 209 runs. It is certain that the pitch will get tougher for batting as the match goes on, and the captains would want to bat upon winning the toss.