Players with most IPL finals: Who has played the most finals in IPL history?

IPL 2022 has reached its business end, and the final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will decide the champion of the Indian Premier League 2022. Ahead of the final, there will be a closing ceremony featuring the likes of Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman.

This is just the 2nd final for Rajasthan Royals in the 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League. They won the inaugural title in 2008, and this is their first final ever since. For Gujarat Titans, this is their first season of the tournament, and they have managed to reach the finals.

Players with most IPL finals

A total of 14 seasons have been played in the Indian Premier League so far, and either of Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings has featured in 11 of the finals. Chennai Super Kings have played nine finals in the tournament, and it is obvious that the players of CSK have featured in the most finals.

Chennai’s MS Dhoni has featured in ten finals of the IPL and none has played the most finals than him. He has featured in all the nine finals with Chennai Super Kings, whereas he played the final of 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni has won four IPL titles, and he is the 2nd most successful IPL captain.

Former Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina is at the 2nd position in playing the most number of IPL finals. He has featured in eight IPL finals so far in his career. He was not in the playing eleven of the IPL 2021 final, but he has featured in all the other eight finals with the Chennai Super Kings.

DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu have all played in seven IPL finals each. Bravo has played all the finals with Chennai Super Kings, whereas Ravindra Jadeja played the IPL 2008 final with the Rajasthan Royals.

Ambati Rayudu has played seven combined finals with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, and he has won the title with both of the teams. It is worth noting that all five of them have played for Chennai Super Kings.