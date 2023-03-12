“Playing through sickness”: Virat Kohli Test highest score vs Australia despite sickness inspires wife Anushka Sharma

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma, wife of former India captain Virat Kohli, has revealed that her husband scored his 28th Test century against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium whilst battling sickness today.

Sharma took to social media platform Instagram to upload a story after Kohli’s dismissal claiming to be inspired by his determination of showing “composure” of the highest level.

Kohli, who had already scored a half-century yesterday, resumed Day 4 of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test to bat for almost the whole day. However, it never appeared that the 34-year old player was sick. It was during the last phase of his mammoth knock that Kohli struggled due to cramps but nothing was said officially throughout the day with respect to any sort of illness.

ALSO READ: How Anushka Sharma was on tenterhooks before Virat Kohli’s 149 at Edgbaston in 2018

Sharma’s latest Instagram story further increases the importance of Kohli’s first Test century in over three years. With the surface too good for a batter of Kohli’s stature to miss out on an opportunity of ending a rut in this particular format, a mentally strong Kohli never let sickness reflect on his face or in his batting or running between the wickets.

Virat Kohli Test highest score vs Australia despite sickness inspires wife Anushka Sharma

“Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspires me always,” read Sharma’s story.

A high-profile couple, Anushka and Virat are always seen celebrating each other’s professional success. Kohli, who scored his 75th international century across formats on Sunday, was also a part of his wife’s Instagram story after his 74th century for India around a couple of months ago.

Virat highest Test score against Australia

Been playing Test cricket against Australia since 2011, Kohli has scored 1,979 runs across 42 Test innings at an average of 48.26 against them. In what was Kohli’s eighth Test century against the Aussies earlier in the day, it eventually powered him to register his highest Test score (186) against this opposition.

Kohli’s previous best against Australia had come during 2014’s Boxing Day Test when he had scored 169 (272) in a memorable 262-run fourth-wicket partnership alongside Ajinkya Rahane (147). Readers must note that it was during his maiden Test series down under that Kohli had feared for his spot in the Indian Test squad.