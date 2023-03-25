Virat Kohli Wedding Dress: What Was The Cost Of Virat Kohli Wedding Sherwani?

Former India captain Virat Kohli’s wedding attire continues to be in vogue even five years after the ceremonious day. If truth be told, Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma had set the benchmark for wedding festivities especially in terms of their complementing outfits across all the occasions.

With both Virat and Anushka being at the top of their professional careers at the time of their marriage in 2017, the two were aptly given the tag “Power Couple” by the media. Having first met each other on the sets of a commercial advertisement in 2013, Kohli and Sharma dated for a few years before tying the knot in Tuscany, Italy, in a private ceremony involving family and close friends.

Not that the two ever faced a scantiness of fans for their line of work, Virat and Anushka added quite a lot of new fans and admirers after photos of their wedding had gone viral within no time. The amalgamation of an antique property, tranquilizing decoration, minimalist yet luxurious outlook amid the Italian landscape called for an absolute sight to behold!

Virat Kohli Wedding Dress

Although Kohli and Sharma were pretty successful in making all the arrangements with respect to their wedding without anyone in the public domain getting to know about it, it is said that fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee getting spotted outside the latter’s house in Mumbai had all but confirmed rumours of an intimate and immediate wedding.

Been working as costume designer in the Hindi film industry for multiple years, Mukherjee’s brand named “Sabyasachi” became a household phenomenon right after the marriage of “Virushka”.

Having designed clothes for both the bride and groom, Mukherjee-designed ivory sherwani for Kohli has been registered as a point of reference in the minds of Indian men ahead of their special day. Kohli’s overall look for the main event was taken to another level with a lightly embroidered stole and a chanderi safa resembling the colour of Sharma’s lehenga.

“We designed the clothes for both bride and groom for all the functions—from the engagement to the mehendi, the sangeet and for the wedding and post wedding dinner and heritage jewellery from recently launched Sabyasachi label. It was wonderful to work with the couple,” Sabyasachi had said in a statement back then.

What Was The Cost Of Virat Kohli Wedding Sherwani?

Kohli, who had become a source of amazement among fans when the cost of his drinking water and beard insurance were revealed in the past, had even managed to surprise them with the opulent cost of his wedding sherwani.

If reports are to be believed, the eye-catching apparel had cost Kohli in vicinity of a whopping INR 40 lakh. Readers must note that the same has never been confirmed by either Virat or Sabyasachi.

Virat Kohli Maxwell Wedding Dress

Kohli, who doesn’t have to put in a lot of efforts to entice eyeballs for his dressing sense, had even become the centre of attraction during Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell‘s wedding function last year. All an unornamented Kohli needed to steal the limelight was a black kurta, white pyjama and a matching black Kohlapuri chappal.

Having got married in March 2022, Maxwell had celebrated the occasion upon joining RCB during the 15th season of the Indian Premier League in the following month. It was due to the same reason that he had missed the first few IPL 2022 matches.