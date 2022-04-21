Cricket

Pollard vs CSK stats in IPL history: Kieron Pollard vs Ravindra Jadeja head to head stats and record in IPL

Pollard vs CSK stats in IPL history: Kieron Pollard vs Ravindra Jadeja head to head stats and record in IPL
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Biggest win in IPL history: IPL biggest defeats by balls remaining full list
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Pollard vs CSK stats in IPL history: Kieron Pollard vs Ravindra Jadeja head to head stats and record in IPL
Pollard vs CSK stats in IPL history: Kieron Pollard vs Ravindra Jadeja head to head stats and record in IPL

Pollard vs CSK stats: The vice-captain of Mumbai Indians has done quite well against Chennai…