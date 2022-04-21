Pollard vs CSK stats in IPL history: Kieron Pollard vs Ravindra Jadeja head to head stats and record in IPL

Pollard vs CSK stats: The vice-captain of Mumbai Indians has done quite well against Chennai Super Kings over the years.

Some 24 hours after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Kieron Pollard will be continuing in his role of playing as the vice-captain of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

In what will be Pollard’s first match as a “former” West Indian captain, Pollard and his team would be desperate for a victory after losing their first six IPL 2022 matches in a row.

Kieron Pollard vs CSK stats

A slight respite for Pollard would be the fact that he will be facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight. Historically, the 34-year old player has done quite well against this opposition in the IPL.

Pollard, who has faced Super Kings in each season they’ve played since his debut in 2010, has scored 622 runs in 24 innings (including two Champions League Twenty20 innings) against them at an average and strike rate of 36.59 and 169.95 respectively.

Having scored four half-centuries, Pollard’s career-best knock against Chennai had come in Delhi as recent as a year ago. In what became the second-highest run-chase in the history of the IPL, Pollard had scored a match-winning 87* (34) with the help of six fours and eight sixes to seal an intriguing last-ball 219-run chase.

A handy contributor with the ball in hand, Pollard’s 15 wickets in 17 innings against this opposition have come at an average of 27, an economy rate of 8.59 and a strike rate of 18.87. A brilliant fielder, Pollard has grabbed 15 catches in 28 matches against CSK.

Kieron Pollard vs Ravindra Jadeja head to head stats in IPL

Quite likely of facing CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs, Pollard would be banking on his outstanding past record against Jadeja’s left-arm spin.

In the IPL, Pollard has scored 114 (51) against Jadeja across 11 innings. Pollard, who has hit six fours and 11 sixes over the years, bats at a strike rate of 223.52 against Jadeja. In return, Jadeja has dismissed Pollard twice in the IPL.