Porsche Panamera Turbo price in India: Virat Kohli Porsche car price Delhi NCR

After beating Australia in the 1st Test in Nagpur, the Indian team would be looking to replicate their performance in Delhi as well. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is the home ground of former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, and he would want to deliver a memorable performance at this home venue.

Delhi is hosting a Test match after more than 5 years, and Kohli’s record at this venue in Tests looks great as well. He has scored 467 runs in 3 matches at 77.83 with the help of one century and two half-centuries. Kohli certainly knows the conditions in Delhi better than anyone on the team.

The first Test was not great for Kohli, and apart from his batting, Kohli struggled in his slip catching as well. Kohli’s standards are huge in fielding, and he will want to improve in that area in Delhi.

Porsche Panamera Turbo price in India

Virat Kohli arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for a practice session in his Porsche car. He even posted an Instagram story, where he was looking excited to be back at his home venue. A lot of videos have emerged online where Kohli is seen coming to the stadium in his car.

The car in which Kohli came to the stadium in Porsche Panamera Turbo. In 2020, Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli became one of the first persons to own a luxury car. The price of the car is said to be around INR 2.21 crores (ex-showroom). Porsche Panamera Turbo boasts a twin-turbo V8 engine, which is said to be very powerful.

In India, the price of a Porsche car ranges between INR 83.21 Lah to INR 3.25 crores. Kohli is one of the highest-paid celebrities in our country, and apart from his on-the-field popularity, he is one of the most famous figures among the brands as well. Ashneer Grover also once revealed how he could not sign Kohli for his brand campaign.