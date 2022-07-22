India vs West Indies 1st ODI highlights 2022: Yesterday match IND vs WI ODI highlights 2022

India vs West Indies 1st ODI highlights 2022: West Indies and India participated in a nerve-wracking contest at the Queen’s Park Oval.

India have defeated West Indies by a slender margin of 3 runs to kick-start their ongoing tour of West Indies with a victory. An enthralling contest comprising of 600+ runs got decided on the last ball of the match in Port of Spain.

In what would’ve been their third-biggest ODI run-chase (second-biggest at home), West Indies had to score five runs off the last ball to end a losing streak against India. Romario Shepherd, whose 39* (25) at a strike rate of 156 played a pivotal role in keeping them alive till the last ball of the match, failed to make contact with a Mohammed Siraj yorker when his team needed him to score a boundary for a draw.

While Shepherd only came in to bat in the 45th over with his team needing 57 runs off 33 balls, a 117-run second-wicket partnership between all-rounder Kyle Mayers (75) and batter Shamarh Brooks (46) followed by Brandon King’s (54) half-century kept the opposition on their toes throughout the second innings.

Not mainly known for his death bowling, Siraj nailed the yorker on most occasions at the Queen’s Park Oval tonight to rarely give the West Indian batters any chance of scoring boundaries in the slog overs. Pacers Shardul Thakur and Siraj and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed a couple of batters each to contribute significantly in an Indian victory on Friday.

Leading India for the fourth time in this format, Shikhar Dhawan (97) was among the three half-centurions alongside Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) as India posted 308/7 in 50 overs after being put in to bat first by West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran (25). Dhawan, 36, missed out on an 18th ODI century but ended up winning his 11th ODI match award.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI highlights 2022

Considering the time difference between West Indies and India, there’s a strong possibility for a large majority of Indian fans to have missed the second innings due to peak sleeping hours.

That was some start to the series 🙌 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/6AkOPbdfAJ — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 22, 2022

Hence, it is but obvious for these fans to look out for highlights of a nerve-wracking contest in the morning. Streaming platform FanCode, official streaming app for this tour, has an option of watching highlights but only for its subscribers.

It is worth mentioning that non-subscribers can watch selected video highlights on the Twitter handle or YouTube channel of FanCode.