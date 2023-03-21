Potchefstroom ODI records: Senwes Park ODI records and highest innings totals

Having last hosted an international match in Men’s Cricket in the form of a South Africa-Australia ODI in March 2020, Potchefstroom will be hosting the third ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of South Africa today.

Senwes Park, which has hosted over 30 Men’s T20 in this period, finds itself in the middle of a plethora of attention especially with the hosts 0-1 down in a three-match series. Although this series is not being contested for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, South Africa must be desperate to secure a victory on Tuesday in order to not lose a bilateral ODI series against West Indies for the first time since 1992.

The hosts, however, would be banking on their fantastic record at this venue which sees them winning seven and losing one out of their 10 ODIs here. West Indies, on the other hand, have never played an international match in this city.

Potchefstroom ODI records

Highest run-scorers in ODIs played at this stadium are Ryan ten Doeschate (287), David Hemp (271), Herschelle Gibbs (250), Bas Zuiderent (234) and Jacquess Kallis (226).

Highest wicket-takers in Potchefstroom ODIs are Edgar Schiferli (9), Makhaya Ntini (8), Glenn McGrath (7), ten Doeschate (7) and Rusty Theron (5).

A primary reason why there’s not even a single active cricketer among the top performers at the Senwes Park is that this venue has hosted only a couple of ODIs in the last decade.

Jon-Jon Smuts (84 runs & 2 wickets), Heinrich Klaasen (68 runs), Quinton de Kock (57 runs), Kyle Verreyne (50 runs), Anrich Nortje (2 wickets) and Wayne Parnell (2 wickets) are the active South African cricketers who have done well in ODIs played at this stadium.

Senwes Park ODI records and highest innings totals

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 418/5 50 South Africa Zimbabwe 2006 304/9 50 Netherlands Bermuda 2009 301/8 50 South Africa Bangladesh 2002 301/6 50 Australia Namibia 2003 283/8 49.5 South Africa Bangladesh 2008

300-run mark has been crossed in Potchefstroom four times out of 37 ODI innings. Teams batting first have won seven times here as compared to 10 ODI victories registered by chasing teams. South Africa hold the record of highest successful ODI run-chase at this venue on the back of sealing a 269-run target in 39 overs due to individual centuries by Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers.