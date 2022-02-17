“Potentially five in the next couple of games”: Aaron Finch hints at batting number five in the last two T20Is against Sri Lanka

Aaron Finch has said that he can bat as low as number five in the remaining two games against Sri Lanka for the team combination.

Australia have sealed the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, and they are aiming for a white-wash. However, they are tinkering with their squad in every game to get players used to different conditions.

Ashton Agar got to open the batting in the last game, whereas Josh Inglis was shifted to the number five slot. Daniel Sams is also getting his shot as the all-rounder of the side. Ahead of the 4th game, Finch addressed the press, and he said that the team will continue to tinker with their squad.

Aaron Finch is ready to bat at number five

Aaron Finch has confirmed that Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood will miss the last two games. All three of them are going to Pakistan, and they are being rested.

“Between Starc and Cummins, they’ve had a huge workload on the back of a World Cup and a five-Test match Ashes series,” Finch said.

“Josh is coming back off a bit of an injury and with all of them going to Pakistan we felt as though that was really important for them to be able to stay at home and be out of a bubble for a day or two.

“That was a no brainer.”

Travis Head and Moises Henriques are in the mix to get an opportunity in the side. Aaron Finch has said that he is open to go as down as number five for the team.

“I’m pretty flexible with where I can bat in the order,” said Finch.

“Potentially five in the next couple of games, but the coach (Andrew McDonald) isn’t too excited about that prospect.”

“It’s just something that we’ll talk through when we sit down and discuss what we what we want going forward out of the next couple of games.”

“We’ll throw up all those kind of options.”

The remaining two games will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.