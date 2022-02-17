Cricket

“Potentially five in the next couple of games”: Aaron Finch hints at batting number five in the last two T20Is against Sri Lanka

"Potentially five in the next couple of games": Aaron Finch hints at batting number five in the last two T20Is against Sri Lanka
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“The Lakers had their best game of the season after losing Anthony Davis”: Magic Johnson showers LeBron James and company with love following stellar victory over the Jazz
Next Article
"Hack-a-Looney worked perfectly for us!": Head Coach Michael Malone talks about how the Nuggets clawed their way back in by fouling Kevon Looney
Cricket Latest News
"Potentially five in the next couple of games": Aaron Finch hints at batting number five in the last two T20Is against Sri Lanka
“Potentially five in the next couple of games”: Aaron Finch hints at batting number five in the last two T20Is against Sri Lanka

Aaron Finch has said that he can bat as low as number five in the…