Prerak Mankad and Vinoo Mankad relation: Is Prerak Mankad related to Vinoo Mankad?

Prerak Mankad and Vinoo Mankad relation: The all-rounder from Saurashtra has been handed an Indian Premier League debut tonight.

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal losing the toss in their final match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad has resulted in them bowling first at the Wankhede Stadium.

Punjab, who have won six and lost seven out of their 13 IPL 2022 matches thus far, are playing a dead-rubber at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Currently at the seventh position on the points table, Kings could (at maximum) move a position above even if they win this match.

Wanting to provide opportunities to players, PBKS have included batter Shahrukh Khan, debutant all-rounder Prerak Mankad and fast bowler Nathan Ellis in place of batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, all-rounder Rishi Dhawan and spinner Rahul Chahar.

Prerak Mankad and Vinoo Mankad relation

Mankad, 28, represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket. Having registered himself in the price category of INR 20 lakh for IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year, Mankad was sold at his base price to Kings.

Mankad, who has played in excess of 100 domestic matches across formats in his six-year old career, has a decent T20 record. In 34 matches of the shortest format, Mankad has scored 763 runs at a strike rate of 140.51. A like-for-like replacement for Rishi Dhawan tonight, Mankad’s medium-pacers have earned him 20 T20 wickets at a strike rate of 21.3.

To clear the confusion, it is noteworthy that Prerak Mankad isn’t related to former India captain Vinoo Mankad by any means. Vinoo Mankad, who had played 44 Tests between 1946-1959, had three sons namely Ashok Mankad, Atul Mankad and Rahul Mankad but neither of them is related to Prerak Mankad in spite of the latter also belonging to Gujarat.