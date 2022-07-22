Probable Playing 11 IND vs WI today match Playing 11: India vs West Indies 2022 Playing 11 1st ODI

Probable Playing 11 IND vs WI: India will have to make a couple of key decisions in their batting lineup for this match.

Six changes to the Indian squad for an imminent three-match ODI series in West Indies is bound to reflect in the form of changes in the Playing XI as well. With these changes involving granting rest periods to first-choice players, the whole dynamics of the Playing XI is bound to get affected.

For starters, veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the squad for the second time in his career. Readers must note that Dhawan had first led India during the tour of Sri Lanka last year.

India vs West Indies 2022 Playing 11 1st ODI

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rested, the team management in West Indies must be facing maximum confusion with respect to zeroing in on batting replacements for these players.

In-form batter Deepak Hooda, who had made his ODI debut against West Indies earlier this year, is likely to resume his middle-order role. Four top-order batters namely Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are contesting for the remaining two positions as Shreyas Iyer is already above them in the pecking order.

One specialist batter out of Gaikwad or Gill and one specialist wicket-keeper batter out of Kishan and Samson are likely to make the final XI. Ideally, Gaikwad should be given a debut for being the highest run-scorer (603 runs in five innings including four centuries) in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Gill, on the other hand, hasn’t played a List A match since his last of the three ODIs more than 18 months ago.

As far as Kishan and Samson are concerned, the former might be preferred initially for being a regular in the T20I squad nowadays. Named the vice-captain of the Indian team for the first time, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja might miss this series due to a knee niggle. If the same happens, a like-for-like replacement in Axar Patel will play at No. 7.

While pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal should continue their role from the England tour, Shardul Thakur is highly likely of joining them as the third pacer ahead of uncapped duo of Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

Probable Playing 11 IND vs WI today match

1) Shikhar Dhawan (c) 2) Ruturaj Gaikwad 3) Ishan Kishan (wk) 4) Shreyas Iyer 5) Suryakumar Yadav 6) Deepak Hooda 7) Ravindra Jadeja / Axar Patel 8) Shardul Thakur 9) Mohammed Siraj 10) Yuzvendra Chahal 11) Prasidh Krishna