“Probably the best team man I’ve ever played with”: Shane Watson calls Andrew Symonds the best team man he ever played with

Shane Watson, the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals has called Andrew Symonds as the best team man he ever played with.

The year 2022 has not been great for Australian cricket. Shane Warne and Rod Marsh passed away earlier this year, whereas the recent passing away of Andrew Symonds has shaken the whole cricketing fraternity.

Andrew Symonds, who was popularly known as Roy passed away in a car accident in Townsville. Symonds won two ICC World Cups with Australia in 2003 and 2007, and he was one of the best ever white-ball all-rounders of the Australian cricket team.

Symonds, who was born in the UK was adopted by a British pair, and they took him to Australia when he was just three months old. Andrew Symonds was often involved in quite a few controversies, but his stats spoke for himself.

Shane Watson calls Andrew Symonds the best team man

Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Shane Watson gave an interview to NDTV, where he talked about the death of Shane Warne, Rod Marsh and Andrew Symonds. Watson said that Rod Marsh and Shane Warne had the biggest influence on his life. He called the death of Andrew Symonds heartbreaking.

“Yeah, it’s been a tough couple of months to lose Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who have been two of the biggest influences in my life, not just my career,” Watson said.

“To lose those two incredible people was just so sad and tragic, now the news of Andrew Symonds passing away is just heartbreaking.”

#NDTVExclusive | “Andrew Symonds was probably the best team man I ever played with”: Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33), Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals pic.twitter.com/rnANSE8UI7 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 19, 2022

Shane Watson called Andrew Symonds the best team man he ever played with. He also said that he will never gonna get over the fact that Andrew Symonds is no more.

“We are just not gonna get over this because he (Symonds) was probably the best team man I’ve ever played with,” Shane Watson added.

“He always had your back, he was great fun, he also made sure that if people were a little bit out of line, he’ll bring them on the line.”