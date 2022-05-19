Cricket

“Probably the best team man I’ve ever played with”: Shane Watson calls Andrew Symonds the best team man he ever played with

Shane Watson, the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals has called Andrew Symonds as the best team man he ever played with.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Spanish Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: What is the weather forecast at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend?
Next Article
"Kobe Bryant talked s*&# in my language!": When the Black Mamba heckled Luka Doncic in the middle of a game
Cricket Latest News
"What a catch by Maxwell": Glenn Maxwell's one-handed stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill enthralls fans
“What a catch by Maxwell”: Glenn Maxwell’s one-handed stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill enthralls fans

Glenn Maxwell’s one-handed stunner: The all-rounder from Royal Challengers Bangalore grabbed a magnificent catch at…