PSL highest score: List of highest total in PSL history

PSL highest score: Multan Sultans narrowly missed out on a record innings total in the Pakistan Super League.

During the 25th match of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in Lahore, Multan Sultans continued their magnificent season on the back of a mammoth 117-run victory; their eighth in nine matches this season.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, captain Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with his 83* (54) comprising of seven fours and three sixes. The 29-year old player getting involved in two 100+ partnerships played a pivotal role in them putting on board 245/3 in 20 overs.

Opening the batting with Shan Masood (57), Rizwan was part of a 119-run opening partnership which was brought to an end in the 12th over. Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw (71) then put together a 103-run partnership for the second wicket. Them scoring these many runs off just 37 deliveries was primarily possible due to Rossouw hitting nine fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 273.07.

Individual half-centuries by Rizwan and Masood have further strengthened their positions in the list of highest run-scorers in PSL 7. Having missed the highest-ever PSL innings total by a couple of runs, Sultans surely put on display the highest PSL 2022 innings total at the Gadaffi Stadium today.

It is worth mentioning that Sultans were also successful in registering the biggest victory (by runs) in the history of the PSL.

