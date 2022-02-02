Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Lahore Qalandars in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Both teams have won one of their two games in the tournament so far. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting this season. There is an even bounce on the track, whereas the boundaries are small as well. Both teams would want to chase because of the dew factor.

Peshawar Zalmi preview

Peshawar Zalmi lost in the final last year, and they have won one of their two games this season. This batting of this side is excellent for the T20 format. Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been a constant T20 performer, but the way Yasir Khan is also a brilliant prospect. Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik will handle the middle-order, whereas Sherfane Rutherford proved his class in the last game. Usman Qadir is the leading spinner, whereas Wahab Riaz will take care of pace bowling.

Probable XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Pat Brown, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir.

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars have won one of their two games this season, and they won their last game. Fakhar Zaman is in excellent form, whereas Mohammad Hafeez and Abdullah Shafique are other important batters of the side. David Wiese is the pace all-rounder of the side, whereas Samit Patel is the spin all-rounder. Rashid Khan is the leading spinner, whereas they have pacers like Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. Rashid Khan has been brilliant for the side so far.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Match Prediction

Lahore Qalandars will be the favourites to win this game.