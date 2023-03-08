PSL 8 highest paid player: Which player earns highest salary in PSL 2023?

After the auction of Women’s Premier League 2023, a lot of comparisons have been made over the salary of WPL and the Pakistan Super League. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the highest-paid players in the competition but earns a way lesser amount than Indian batter Smriti Mandhana in the WPL.

The financial package of any league plays a big part in attracting players. For the very same reasons, the majority of the overseas players preferred to play in ILT20 in UAE and SA20 League in South Africa over the Big Bash League in Australia. Despite a lot of competition, PSL is of the most popular leagues around.

There is no auction process in the PSL, and the players are selected via a draft. They are placed into different categories and the prices are fixed for the same as well. So, there is not a single highest-paid player, but there are multiple players within the same price bracket.

PSL 8 highest paid player

The platinum category is the highest-paid category of the PSL draft. The base salary of this category is $130,000, and it goes up to $170,000 (PKR 3.4 crores or INR 1.2 crores). Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, etc, are some of the highest-paid players in the tournament.

Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Rahmanullag Gurbaz, Rovman Powell, etc, are some of the other players in the Platinum category, but they are not getting paid in full because of their partial availability in the tournament.

PSL vs WPL Salary comparision

The top-5 most expensive buys of WPL 2023 are Indian batter Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.4 crores), Australian Ashleigh Gardner (INR 3.2 crores), England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (INR 3.2 crores), Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma (2.6 crores) and Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues (INR 2.2 crores).

All five of the mentioned players earn more than the highest-paid players of the PSL. It is clear that the financial structure of the PSL is not that great as compared o the inaugural WPL edition.