PSL hat tricks list: How many bowlers have performed a hat trick in Pakistan Super League?

Full PSL hat tricks list: Only four bowlers have been able to perform hat-trick in the Pakistan Super League thus far.

During the ninth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in Karachi, Lahore Qalandars all-rounder David Wiese was bereft of a hat-trick despite him celebrating one with his teammates.

Introduced into the attack in the eighth over, Wiese conceded only three runs in his first over. Called upon to bowl his second over when Peshawar Zalmi needed 38 runs off the last over, Wiese gave away just eight runs dismissing opposition captain Wahab Riaz (0) and spinner Arish Ali Khan (0) in the process.

It was on the fourth delivery of the last over of the match that Wiese had found Salman Irshad (1*) wanting in front of the stumps. However, with Irshad challenging the on-field umpire’s decision via DRS, the third umpire ended up changing the decision as the ball was going down the leg-side. Thus, denying Wiese of a hat-trick.

Chasing a 200-run target, Zalmi managed to score 170/9 to lose their second PSL 7 match as contributions from batter Haider Ali (49) and veteran wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal (41) weren’t enough with respect to the chase.

Qalandars, who have reached to the second spot on the points table, had put on board 199/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Riaz. A 94-run opening partnership between Abdullah Shafique (41) and Fakhar Zaman (66) had handed a significant advantage to Lahore at the National Stadium last night. In what was his third 50+ score in as many matches this season, Zaman has once again become the top-scorer in PSL 2022.

PSL hat tricks list

In what would’ve been a maiden T20 hat-trick for the 36-year old player, it would also have been the fifth one in the PSL.