PSL highest partnership: Highest partnership in PSL history for all wickets

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 09/03/2023

Peshawar Zalmi opening batter Saim Ayub and captain Babar Azam joined hands to put together the second-highest partnership in the history of the Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last night.

Also the second-highest opening partnership in the eight seasons of competition till now, Ayub and Azam registered an 81-ball 162-run stand before the former played a shot too many to get out in the 14th over. A slightly dominant partner between the two, Ayub scored 74 (34) with the help of six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 217.64 in a partnership where the batters batted at a strike rate of 200.

Azam, meanwhile, scored his maiden century in the PSL to become the 13th cricketer to score a century in the tournament. Having said that, the 29-year old player still faced severe criticism for his eventual strike rate of 176.92 in an ultra high-scoring match which witnessed Quetta Gladiators registering the highest successful run-chase in the PSL.

Azam, who responded to critics in a sarcastic manner during the post-match press conference, is the only batter to feature as many as four times among the Top 10 PSL highest partnerships. Sharjeel Khan, Azam’s teammate at Karachi Kings until last season, is next on the list with three entries among the Top 10 highest partnerships in PSL.

As a result, it isn’t surprising as to why three out of the Top 10 partnerships have been achieved by players representing Kings. While Karachi and Quetta have been at the receiving end of top PSL partnerships twice each, defending champions Lahore Qalandars are at the top of the list on the back of conceding three such partnerships.

Highest partnership in PSL history for all wickets

S. No.BattersRunsWicketTeamOppositionGroundYear
1Sharjeel Khan & Babar Azam1761stKarachi KingsIslamabad UnitedKarachi2021
2Saim Ayub & Babar Azam1621stPeshawar ZalmiQuetta GladiatorsRawalpindi2023
3Liam Livingstone & Babar Azam1571stKarachi KingsMultan SultansDubai2019
4Ben Dunk & Smit Patel1554thLahore QalandarsQuetta GladiatorsLahore2020
5Ahsan Ali & Will Smeed1551stQuetta GladiatorsPeshawar ZalmiKarachi2022
6Shane Watson & Sharjeel Khan1531stIslamabad UnitedLahore QalandarsSharjah2016
7Sharjeel Khan & Babar Azam151*1stKarachi KingsLahore QalandarsKarachi2020
8Colin Munro & Iftikhar Ahmed150*3rdIslamabad UnitedKarachi KingsAbu Dhabi2021
9Shan Masood & Mohammad Rizwan1501stMultan SultansLahore QalandarsKarachi2022
10Sohail Akhtar & Ben Dunk140*3rdLahore QalandarsKarachi KingsLahore2020
