PSL highest run scorer 2022: List of highest run-scorers in each PSL season

PSL highest run scorer 2022: Karachi Kings’ skipper Babar Azam has been the highest run-scorer in the previous two PSL editions.

During the ‘Qualifier’ match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, a 45-ball 63 from the bat of Lahore’s man in form this season Fakhar Zaman has made sure that his team takes the encounter right till the edge of the cliffhanger.

Chasing the score of 163/2 posted by Multan Sultans, in what appears to be a two-paced track, the Lahore innings began on a rusty note as well, having posted mere 67 runs after 11 Overs at the cost of 3 wickets.

But, with Qalandars’ opening batter Fakhar still at the crease, Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan knew that he could not breathe easy a bit given the form in which he has been in this season throughout.

And Fakhar did oblige. He tonked Imran Tahir for 3 sixes in the 12th Over, and then another one in the next Over off Khushdil Shah to bring the match right in the balance.

However, with the Southpaw’s loss during the 15th Over, the situation now looks a bit grim for Lahore, as they needed another 42 runs off 18 deliveries at the time of writing, with only 4 wickets in the bank.

With yet another half-century, his 7th in this edition, Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman is the leading run-scorer at the moment in PSL 7 with 584 runs under his belt at an impressive average of 53.09, which also includes a century against the Karachi Kings.

In fact, the 31-year-old has now surpassed his Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to become the leading run-scorer in a single season of the Pakistan Super League. Babar had scored 554 runs during the previous edition, at an average of 69.25 across 11 innings.

