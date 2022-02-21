“The best catch I’ve seen in a long time”: Mohammad Haris grabs blinder of a catch to dismiss Kamran Ghulam during Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7 match

Mohammad Haris grabs blinder of a catch during the final league match of ongoing PSL 7 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

During the 30th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and the Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Peshawar’s 20-year-old batter Mohammad Haris took a blinder of a one-handed catch to dismiss Lahore batter Kamran Ghulam.

In what is the ongoing tournament’s last league match and a dead rubber with four teams having already qualified for the playoffs stage, Harris gave it all to unarguably come up with the catch of the tournament so far.

It all happened during the third delivery of the 6th Over with Lahore chasing the score of 158/7 posted by Peshawar Zalmi after the latter opted to bat first.

Right-arm pacer Arshad Iqbal bowled a short delivery outside the off-stump to Kamran Ghulam which took his bat’s top-edge as the ball went up high into the night sky at the mid-wicket region.

Afghan batter Hazratullah Zazai went for the catch, backtracking from mid-wicket only to fumble the ball not once, but twice as the it finally ricocheted off his palms to nearly land on the ground.

But, Mohammad Haris, who converged towards the ball from the Square-Leg fence, made sure that he pulled out his outstretched right hand in fraction of a second to take a blinder just millimetres above the ground.

It took just one replay for the Third Umpire to confirm the catch as the on-field umpire had soft-signalled it as Out.

Mohammad Haris grabs blinder of a catch

The best catch I’ve seen in a long time. The awareness, the commitment and the reflexes on this make is really special. Mohammad Haris continues to impress… #HBLPSL7 #LevelHaipic.twitter.com/g0C0AwD2vY — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 21, 2022

Google aka Mohammad Haris, when asked to define what is a miracle man, what does he do? 👇pic.twitter.com/NSaqu2ggMg — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) February 21, 2022

Take a look at PSL 2022 points table here.