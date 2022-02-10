PSL Prize Money: How much money will PSL 7 winner earn?

PSL Prize Money: The total prize money amount of the ongoing 7th season of the league will witness a minor increment from the previous year.

During the sixteenth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the former led by Mohammaad Rizwan, continuing with their dream run in the tournament so far, have won their sixth consecutive match of the season to move one more step forward towards making it through to the knock-out stage.

It is worth mentioning that this was the first game of the second half of the tournament, with the remainder of the league set to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium. The stadium will now host a total of 15 league matches (including the aforementioned) and four knockout matches until February 27.

The Multan Sultans have begun the Lahore-leg of the tournament with yet another win (by 42 runs) over the Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi- currently placed at the 5th spot in the points table.

First game in Lahore had @MultanSultans’s name written all over it. Rizwan and his boys keep the momentum going👌🏼 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/K0HSFNkwKg — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 10, 2022

The Karachi Kings-led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam have lost all of their five Karachi league matches, and are one the verge of being the first team to get eliminated from the tournament.

PSL Prize Money

With the league growing in terms of stature and quality with each successive season, there has been an increment in the total prize money amount as well resultantly.

The total prize money amount during the sixth edition of the tournament last year stood at PKR 112 Million, with the winner-Multan Sultans receiving PKR 80 Million.

The total prize money for the PSL 2022 has been raised from PKR 112 million to PKR 130 million, with the winning franchise set to receive PRK 90 Million (or PKR 8.82 Crore) as against PKR 80 Million last season.