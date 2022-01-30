PSL Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Head to Head Record | QG vs MS stats | PSL 2022 Match 7

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the seventh match of PSL 2022.

The seventh match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans in Karachi tomorrow.

In the two matches that they’ve played so far this season, Quetta Gladiators have won and lost one each to be at the third position on the points table.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won both their matches emphatically to currently be the table-toppers. While Gladiators have had the upper hand over Sultans over the years in the PSL, the latter are in a much better form ahead of this match. In their last four completed matches against each other, both Quetta and Multan have won a couple of matches to hint at a fascinating contest for a Monday night.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 8

Matches won by QG: 4

Matches won by MS: 3

Matches played in Pakistan: 3 (QG 1, MS 1)

Matches played at the National Stadium: 1 (QG 1, MS 0)

QG average score against MS: 137

MS average score against QG: 154

Most runs for QG: 60 (Sarfaraz Ahmed)

Most runs for MS: 138 (Shan Masood)

Most wickets for QG: 7 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most wickets for MS: 11 (Imran Tahir)

Most catches for QG: 3 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most catches for MS: 3 (Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood)

Naseem Shah was on carnage mode last night.🔥🔥@iNaseemShah‘s ferocious bowling spell sent half of Karachi Kings back to the pavilion. Let’s hear from him.#PurpleForce #AikBaarPhir #WeTheGladiators #HBLPSL7 pic.twitter.com/4sfvbvvWJ8 — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) January 30, 2022

The last time when Quetta and Multan had locked horns against each other was in a PSL 2021 league match in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a 184-run target, QG were bundled out for 73 in 12.1 overs. In what was the second-lowest innings total in the history of PSL, a 110-run victory for MS continues to be the biggest victory in the tournament.