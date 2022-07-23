Queen Park Oval pitch report: IND vs WI 2nd ODI pitch report Port of Spain batting or bowling

Queen Park Oval pitch report: Having lost their seventh successive ODI, the Windies desperately seek a victory up their sleeves versus India.

An almost perfect sea-saw battle between India and West Indies during the first ODI at the Queen’s Park in Port of Spain on Friday, ultimately culminated with a three-run Indian victory, with the match going on till the last delivery.

While the Indian top-order comprising skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer smashed half-centuries to lay a perfect foundation for a 350+ score, the Windies bowlers pulled things back wonderfully during the last 15 Overs, leaking mere 83 runs, while also scalping five wickets, to restrict them to 308/7 in their 50 Overs.

The Windies batters were equally up to the task as well, but failed to score 15 runs off the final Over bowled by Mohammed Siraj, who nailed the yorkers when it mattered the most.

Despite the agonizing loss, this was West Indies’ best performance in the format off-late, having been whitewashed by Pakistan and Bangladesh during the previous two ODI series.

Queen Park Oval pitch report

Along expected lines, the fresh pitch at the Queen’s Park during the first ODI turned out to be conducive enough for batting, with both the teams scoring a combined tally of more than 600 runs.

Thus, expect nothing less from a yet another fresh pitch adjacent to the one which was used the other day at the same venue tomorrow.

While the batters are expected to dictate terms, the spinners will be used by both the captains to keep a check on the scoring rate during the middle Overs, as was witnessed during the first ODI.

Captain winning the Toss would yet again opt to field first, as the wicket is expected to remain true to its nature throughout the duration of the match.