“Quick games a good game”: Michael Vaughan tweets after English seamers breathe fire early in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test

Ashes 2021-22: The English bowlers are off to an incredible start in the Hobart test and Michael Vaughan went on Twitter to express himself.

The last Ashes 2021-22 test is underway at the Hobart’s Blundstone Arena. Australia have already sealed the series by 3-0 by winning the initial three games. The fourth test in Sydney ended in a draw courtesy of some rain and grit of the English batters in the 2nd innings of the game.

In the Australian side, Travis Head is back in the playing 11 of the side. Travis Head, who scored 152 runs in the 1st innings of the Brisbane test missed the third test in Sydney due to Covid. Usman Khawaja scored twin hundred in the Sydney test and forced his selection in the side. Travis Head will replace Khawaja at the number five spot in this game. Usman Khawaja got promoted to open the innings with David Warner.

In the English side, Sam Billings got his debut test cap. Both Jonny Bairstow and Joss Buttler missed the Hobart test due to injuries. Apart from Jonny Bairstow and Joss Buttler, James Anderson, Jack Leach, and Haseem Hameed also missed the game. Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, and Ollie Robinson came in as replacements.

Ashes 2021-22: Michael Vaughan tweets about England’s brilliant start

The toss of the Hobart test got delayed by 30 minutes due to rain. Overcast conditions are forecasted throughout the initial two days of the test game. This is a pink ball test and a lush green pitch is getting used. Looking at the conditions, Joe Root opted to bowl first on the green track. The English bowlers finally got their conditions, and they took full advantage of it.

Australia lost both of their openers at the score of just seven runs. Ollie Robinson took the wicket of David Warner, whereas Stuart Broad trapped Usman Khawaja. Just after five more runs, Steve Smith also falls prey to Ollie Robinson. Michael Vaughan was thrilled by England’s start, and he went on Twitter to express himself.

Fantastic start .. These are perfect conditions for Englands attack .. most seam movement in an Aussie test for a decade .. !! #Ashes Quick games a good game … 😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 14, 2022

The series is already decided, but the game has a lot of importance. England have not won a single test in Australia for more than 4000 days now. Even, the 12 points of the World Test Championship are on the cards.