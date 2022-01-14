Cricket

“Quick games a good game”: Michael Vaughan tweets after English seamers breathe fire early in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test

"Quick games a good game": Michael Vaughan tweets after English seamers breathe fire early in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
David Warner Ashes stats: How many runs has Warner scored in Ashes Tests?
Next Article
"When I got the call about Klay Thompson's Achilles injury, I was crushed and felt guilty": Warriors' Draymond Green expresses how he felt when he found out about Klay's second injury
Cricket Latest News
"Quick games a good game": Michael Vaughan tweets after English seamers breathe fire early in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test
“Quick games a good game”: Michael Vaughan tweets after English seamers breathe fire early in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test

Ashes 2021-22: The English bowlers are off to an incredible start in the Hobart test…