Quinton de Kock vs RCB stats and last 5 innings list: Quinton de Kock vs Harshal Patel head to head IPL record

Quinton de Kock vs RCB stats: The wicket-keeper batter from Lucknow Super Giants will be playing his 1oth match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, two of the better teams in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, will be locking horns against each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

Super Giants, who have played a couple of matches at this venue this season, are yet to lose a match here. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have won three and lost two out of their five IPL matches in Navi Mumbai (including a win and two losses this season).

Quinton de Kock vs RCB stats

Second-highest run-scorer for Lucknow this season, wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock would be expected to elongate his IPL 2022 form. Much like his captain KL Rahul, de Kock has also represented Bangalore (2018) and has even done well against them whilst playing for Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) and Mumbai Indians.

In nine IPL innings against RCB across six seasons, de Kock’s 362 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 40.22 and 144.22 with the help of a century and two half-centuries.

de Kock’s career-best performance against one of his previous IPL franchises had come while playing for Delhi at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Opening the batting with current Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer, de Kock’s 108 (51) comprised of 15 fours and three sixes in a successful 192-run chase.

Quinton de Kock vs Harshal Patel head to head IPL record

Set to face Royal Challengers pacer Harshal Patel both with the new and old ball, de Kock would look to better his record against the right-arm bowler.

In their previous five encounters against each other in the IPL, de Kock has scored 41 (30) with the help of five fours and a six at a strike rate of 136.66 without getting out even once.