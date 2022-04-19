KL Rahul vs RCB stats and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj head to head IPL records

KL Rahul vs RCB stats: The captain of Lucknow Super Giants has a terrific batting record against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 31st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Navi Mumbai tonight.

It is noteworthy that both the teams have won four and lost two out of their six IPL 2022 matches thus far. It is due to a better NRR (Net Run Rate) that Super Giants are at the third position as compared to Royal Challengers’ fourth position on the points table.

KL Rahul vs RCB stats and last 5 innings list

Rahul, who had represented RCB in two separate stints (2013 and 2016-2017), has been a prolific run-scorer against them whilst playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

In 10 innings against Bangalore, Rahul has scored 501 runs at an average and strike rate of 83.50 and 151.36 respectively. Rahul, who has scored a century and two half-centuries against Bangalore, had played his career-best IPL knock against them in Dubai during IPL 2020.

Since the start of IPL 2020, Rahul has scored 323 runs in four innings against Royal Challengers at an average and strike rate of 323 and 153.81 respectively. Coming fresh off a third IPL century, there are high chances of Rahul continuing his form at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 39 35 1 2 Sharjah 2021 91* 57 7 5 Ahmedabad 2021 61* 49 1 5 Sharjah 2020 132* 69 7 7 Dubai 2020 42 27 7 1 Bengaluru 2019

KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj head to head IPL records

Rahul will be facing RCB fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay. Rahul, who hasn’t been dismissed by Siraj in three IPL innings till now, has attacked him on each occasion in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe.

Readers must note that Rahul has scored 51 (27) with the help of three fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 188.88 against Siraj in the IPL.