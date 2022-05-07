Quinton de Kock vs Sunil Narine IPL record: Q de Kock vs KKR IPL stats and last 5 innings list

Quinton de Kock vs Sunil Narine: The South African wicket-keeper batter will be facing the West Indian all-rounder for the fifth time in the IPL.

The 53rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune tonight.

In what will be Super Giants’ second match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, they will be up against a team which has won all its seven matches at this venue.

Q de Kock vs KKR IPL stats and last 5 innings list

Lucknow wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, who has scored 48 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 106.67 here, would be expected to come good against Knight Riders tonight.

Second-highest run-scorer for his team in this season, de Kock has a below par record against this opposition in 11 matches for three franchises across six seasons.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul vs KKR IPL records and stats

Readers must note that the 29-year old player has scored 227 runs at an average and strike rate of 22.70 and 129.71 respectively against Kolkata. de Kock, who has scored a couple of half-centuries against KKR, had scored a career-best 78* (44) at a strike rate of 177.27 in Abu Dhabi during IPL 2020.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 55 42 4 3 Abu Dhabi 2021 2 6 0 0 Chennai 2021 78* 44 9 3 Abu Dhabi 2020 1 3 0 0 Abu Dhabi 2020 30 23 1 3 Mumbai 2019

In 11 matches against KKR, de Kock has affected as many dismissals (nine catches and two stumpings) behind the stumps.

Quinton de Kock vs Sunil Narine IPL record

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Knight Riders captain introduces all-rounder Sunil Narine into the attack in order to contain de Kock. In four previous innings against Narine, de Kock has scored 25 (29) at a strike rate of 86.20 including a dismissal.

In all T20s, de Kock has scored 30 (35) at a strike rate of 85.71 across five innings against Narine.