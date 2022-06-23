R Premadasa Stadium Colombo pitch report SL vs AUS 5th ODI: Pitch report Colombo Stadium good for batting or bowling

R Premadasa Stadium Colombo pitch report SL vs AUS 5th ODI:: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of SL vs AUS 5th ODI.

Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the 5th match of the 5-match ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Sri Lankans would want to finish the series at 4-1, whereas the visitors will play for respect.

This series has been dominated by the spinners, and the Sri Lankans have used their strength to full. The top-order of the side has also been in great form. Australia, on the other hand, are struggling to find a right playing eleven, and they are playing with just three specialist bowlers.

R Premadasa Stadium Colombo pitch report SL vs AUS 5th ODI

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has always been a good cricketing wicket, and it is the most used ground in the country. A total of 128 ODIs have been played at this ground, where the teams batting first have won 74 matches. So, the results are quite even between chasing and defending teams.

The batters will again enjoy batting on this hard track, and they will get a proper value for their shots. With the new ball, the batters will love playing their shots with the hard ball, and there will be fielding restrictions as well. However, the pitch will start supporting the spinners in the middle overs.

This pitch has been clearly assisting the spinners, and it has been seen in the last couple of matches as well. The spinners play a huge part in turning the result of the match. So, the team that will play the spinners well in this match will definitely do well.

Sri Lankan team played four specialist spinners in the last match and more than 42 overs were bowlers by their spinners. This is a clear proof that both teams will again rely on their spin bowlers. With the overcast conditions in mind, both teams would want to bowl first here.