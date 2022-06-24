R Premadasa Stadium Colombo weather: Weather forecast Colombo today SL vs AUS 5th ODI

R Premadasa Stadium Colombo weather: The SportsRush brings you the weather report of Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI.

Sri Lanka will take Australia in the 5th match of the 5-match ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The hosts have already won the series, and they would want to dominate, whereas the visitors will try to play for respect in this match.

Sri Lanka have relied on their spinners to do the job for them, and they have not disappointed as well. In the last match, the spinners bowled over 43 overs for the Sri Lankan team. Australia have been struggling to find balance in their playing eleven, and it is looking like they are already focussing on the tests.

R Premadasa Stadium Colombo weather

The weather has been kind in Sri Lanka vs Australia series so far, and everyone would want the same in the last ODI as well. Talking about the weather in Colombo, the weather looks better as compared to the previous matchdays. There will be overcast conditions throughout, but the sun can poke out in between sometimes.

According to Accuweather, the maximum chances of rain are around 51% at around 4 PM local. The chances fluctuate between 34% to 51% throughout the day. So, there are chances of rain in the match, but there are no such indications of any kind of hailstorms or anything.

The temperature will range from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius throughout, and the humidity can go as high as 82%, so the players may face some difficulties while playing. The drainage system of the ground is quite great, and the ground staff is capable enough to get the ground ready if weather permits.

Looking at the overcast conditions, both teams would want to bowl first. The pitch has supported the spinners, and the heavy environment will make their job easier.