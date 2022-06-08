Today weather in Colombo: R Premadasa Stadium Colombo weather forecast for SL vs AUS 2nd T20I

Today weather in Colombo: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of Colombo for the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia.

The T20 World Champions Australia are up against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. Australia won the first game in Colombo, and they would want to win the 2nd match in order to win the series before the final game.

The bowlers of the Australian team were at their best in the first T20I match, where the Sri Lankans managed to score just 128 runs. Josh Hazlewood took four wickets for the visitors, whereas Mitchell Starc took three.

David Warner and Aaron Finch scored unbeaten half-centuries to lead Australia to a comfortable 10 wickets win in the first match. The visitors would want to seal the series in the 2nd T20I match.

Today weather in Colombo

Whenever there is a cricket match in Sri Lanka in the June-July season, the eyes remain on the rain gods. There is always a chance of rain in this part of the subcontinent during the season. The first T20I was also interrupted by rain for a brief period. However, the ground staff has always been amazing.

Play will resume at 22.55 local. No overs lost. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/8uLzmj228R — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 7, 2022

The 2nd T20I match will start at 7 PM [local and IST], and the threat of rain will stay throughout. According to Accuweather, There is a 61% chance of rain between 2 PM to 4 PM, so the ground can be covered ahead of the match as well. During the match time, the chances of rain will range between 43% to 51%.

There are 51% chances of rain at around 7 PM, so there is a possibility that the match can get delayed due to a few showers. If the weather forecast is to be believed, the rain can interrupt the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Colombo.

The temperature will be pleasing between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius, but the humidity can go up to 78% during the match.