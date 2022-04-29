Rabada vs Quinton de Kock IPL record: QDK vs Punjab Kings IPL stats and last 5 innings list

Kagiso Rabada vs Quinton de Kock IPL record: The two ace cricketers from South Africa will be playing against each other tonight.

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be locking horns against each other in the 42nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the IPL in Pune tonight.

In the eight matches that Punjab have played this season, they have won and lost four each to be at the seventh position on the points table. Lucknow, on the other hand, are at the fourth position on the back of winning and losing five and three IPL 2022 matches respectively.

As far as playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is concerned, Kings have won two (including one this season) and lost six out of their eight matches at this venue over the years. Super Giants, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever match here.

Kagiso Rabada vs Quinton de Kock IPL record

A contest to watch out for in this match will be the coming against each other of two ace South African cricketers namely PBKS fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and LSG wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock.

Set to clash in the powerplay itself, fans would be waiting for this South African rivalry in the Indian Premier League. Readers must note that Rabada and de Kock have faced each other on seven previous occasions in the IPL. While neither of the two has gained an advantage per se, de Kock has scored 37 (29) with the help of three fours and two sixes without getting out against Rabada in the IPL.

de Kock, 29, has played 10 matches against Punjab for four franchises (Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians) across six seasons. The left-handed batter’s 323 runs in 10 innings have come at an average and strike rate of 35.89 and 127.17 respectively including four half-centuries.