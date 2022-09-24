Rajiv Gandhi Stadium T20 records last 10 matches: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad matches all result list

Rajiv Gandhi Stadium T20 records last 10 matches: Hyderabad will be hosting an international match after almost three years.

The last leg in the form of a third T20I of a brief Australia’s tour of India 2022 will be played in Hyderabad tomorrow. With the series scoreline currently leveled at 1-1, two strong teams should be able to register a riveting series-decider.

Australia, who have won and lost a couple of matches each across formats at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, will be playing their first-ever T20I here on Sunday.

📍: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

🗓️: March 2, 2019. Swipe ➡️ to find out what happened the last time there was an #INDvAUS game in Hyderabad 🧡#SpoilerAlert: A 141-run partnership was the game changer for 🇮🇳 👌 pic.twitter.com/UKh2bBkGZm — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 24, 2022

Had it not been for rainfall, India and Australia would’ve played a T20I series-decider at this venue half-a-decade ago. In addition to being the inaugural Hyderabad T20I, that match would’ve also presented Aussies some experience of the shortest format with respect to this stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad matches all result list

A primary reason why India have played all of one Hyderabad T20I is because the city has hosted only one T20I till date. It was in 2019 that India had not only hosted West Indies for a T20I here but also registered their (the then) second-highest successful T20I run-chase at home.

The hosts had sealed a 208-run chase on the back of a match-winning 61-ball 100-run second-wicket partnership between opening batter KL Rahul and the then captain Virat Kohli.

The match is popularly remembered for Kohli copying West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams’ Notebook Celebration in the middle of a fantastic innings.

Rajiv Gandhi Stadium T20 records last 10 matches

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which has hosted a total of 109 T20s since hosting its first during Indian Premier League 2008, hasn’t hosted one since the aforementioned India-West Indies T20I. The same isn’t surprising because IPL hasn’t been played according to the usual home-away format since then.