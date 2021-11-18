Ranchi cricket stadium T20 records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in T20Is at the JSCA Cricket Stadium?

Ranchi cricket stadium T20 records: JSCA Cricket Stadium is set to host the second T20I between India and New Zealand.

India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I at Jaipur. Suryakumar Yadav’s knock and Bhuvneshwar’s & Ashwin’s spell helped India to win the game. Team India will now move to Ranchi to claim the series win. If they can win here, this will be their first win in Rahul Dravid’s coaching (permanent) era.

Ranchi’s JSCA Cricket Stadium will host the 2nd T20I game of the series on 19 November 2021. This is the first T20I game on this ground after a spell of four long years. The Indian team has won both of their T20I games on this ground so far.

Ranchi cricket stadium T20 records

This is the third T20I game on this ground, whereas Ranchi has also hosted 5 ODIs and 7 IPL games. In this current Indian setup, only Rohit Sharma, Yuzi Chahal, R Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have played an International game here in Ranchi. Shikhar Dhawan is the highest T20I run-scorer on this ground with 66 runs, whereas Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker with three wickets.

What a finish 💥 Despite a commendable effort from New Zealand in the death, India clinch a thriller in the final over to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match #INDvNZ T20I series. pic.twitter.com/Da2LKSNKrU — ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2021

Despite not having an IPL franchise, Ranchi has hosted a few IPL games. A total of seven IPL games have been played here, where five times the chasing team has won. Ranchi is currently shifting to the winter season, so the dew factor will play a part in this game. The highest IPL score on this ground is 189 runs, whereas the lowest is 114 runs.

MS Dhoni has scored the most IPL runs on this ground, whereas Ravindra Jadeja has been the highest wicket-taker. In ODI cricket, Virat Kohli has scored 384 runs at an average of 76.80. Ranchi’s pitch has generally been a brilliant wicket to bat on, and there is an even bounce on the surface. The dew in the 2nd innings will make batting much easier under the lights.