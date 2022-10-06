Ranchi Stadium pitch report: IND vs SA 2nd ODI pitch report JSCA International Stadium Complex

Ranchi Stadium pitch report: The JSCA Stadium in Ranchi has hosted a total of four One-Day Internationals till date.

Team India fell agonizingly short of chasing the South African total down by 9 runs, during the first of the three-match ODI series against South Africa at Lucknow, and will be expected to quickly shrug-off the disappointment, as they will travel to the capital city of Jharkhand next, to play the second ODI in a couple of days time, at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium.

Team India have now lost four consecutive ODI matches against the Proteas, having lost the three-match away series 0-3 earlier this year as well.

Having said that, there were quite a few positives as well for the side in the batting department. While Shreyas Iyer continued with his brilliant run-of form in the format of-late with a quick fire fifty under pressure, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson yet again proved why he is such a highly-rated batter, as he almost steered the ship towards victory.

Also, the contribution of Shardul Thakur-the batter, after having also impressed earlier with the ball as well , was yet another positive takeaway, as the team will now look to level the series in Ranchi on Sunday.

Ranchi Stadium pitch report

The JSCA stadium in Ranchi hosted its last ODI back in March 2019, when Australia got the better of the Indian side by 32 runs, despite Virat Kohli smashing a century (123 off 95) while chasing the target of 314 runs.

The Ranchi pitch has over the years been more suited for the batters, with the average first innings score during the four ODIs which have taken place at this venue being 253.5 runs.

As for the bowlers, the spinners are likely to come into the game right away with the semi-new ball, as the pitch will grip and turn for them, more or less akin the first ODI pitch at Lucknow.

Seamers, on the other hand, are less likely to get much significant purchase off the deck, with little or no movement likely on offer.

All in all, expect the batters from both the sides to have a day out on Sunday, with a 300+ run-chase likely on the cards.