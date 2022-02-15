Ranji Trophy 2022 schedule: Full Ranji Trophy 2022 fixtures

Ranji Trophy 2022 schedule: 38 teams set to participate in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 as the tournament returns after a year’s gap.
A total of 38 teams are set to compete in BCCI’s premier domestic First-Class tournament after a year-long gap, as the tournament was forced to call off due to the COVID-19 pandemic the previous year.
The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 is due to commence from Thursday, February 17 with the Final to take place on June 26.
The competition, this time around, would take place pre and post the IPL, in two phases, as the 15th edition of the coveted T20 league is slated to begin from March 27 as well.
The first phase, which consists of league matches and one pre-quarter-final, ends on March 15. Before the Ranji pre-quarter-final, there will be three rounds of matches held: the first from February 17 to 20, then February 24 to 27, and finally, from March 3 to 6. The second phase, of the knockouts, is likely to begin on May 30 – after the IPL has concluded – and run up to June 26.
The teams have been divided into eight Elite Groups and One Plate Group, with four teams in each former Group and six teams in the latter.
The Elite matches will all be held across eight states, all neutral to the teams in action. Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thumba, Delhi, Rohtak, Gurugram, Sultanpur and Guwahati will be the cities where matches will be played. All the Plate matches will be conducted in Kolkata. The venue(s) for the knock-out stage will be decided later.
Overall, the tournament will have 64 matches played across 62 days. Top seven teams amongst the eight Elite Group toppers would qualify directly for the quarter-finals, while the lowest ranked team would play a pre-quarterfinal match against the Plate Group topper.
The Ranji Trophy was originally scheduled to start on January 13, but had to be postponed indefinitely because of rising Covid-19 cases in India.
The BCCI has made a provision for like-for-like replacements for Covid-related issues midway through a match in #RanjiTrophy, subject to match referee’s approval. Here are the details of the procedure @sportstarweb @TheHinduSports pic.twitter.com/pVXSZWDO7r
— Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) February 14, 2022
Ranji Trophy 2022 schedule
17th February 2022
Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh
Kerala vs Meghalaya
Bengal vs Baroda
Hyderabad vs Chandigarh
Karnataka vs Railways
J&K vs Pondicherry
Saurashtra vs Mumbai
Odisha vs Goa
Andhra vs Rajasthan
Services vs Uttarakhand
Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh
Haryana vs Tripura
Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra vs Assam
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu
Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh
Bihar vs Mizoram
Nagaland vs Sikkim
Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh
24th February 2022
Gujarat vs Kerala
Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya
Bengal vs Hyderabad
Baroda vs Chandigarh
Karnataka vs J&K
Railways vs Pondicherry
Saurashtra vs Odisha
Mumbai vs Goa
Andhra vs Services
Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand
Punjab vs Haryana
Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura
Vidarbha vs Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh vs Assam
Delhi vs Jharkhand
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh
Bihar vs Sikkim
Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh
Manipur vs Mizoram
3rd March 2022
Gujarat vs Meghalaya
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala
Bengal vs Chandigarh
Baroda vs Hyderabad
Karnataka vs Pondicherry
Railways vs J&K
Saurashtra vs Goa
Mumbai vs Odisha
Andhra vs Uttarakhand
Rajasthan vs Services
Punjab vs Tripura
Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana
Vidarbha vs Assam
Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra
Delhi vs Chhattisgarh
Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand
Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh
Nagaland vs Mizoram
Manipur vs Sikkim