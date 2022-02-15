Ranji Trophy 2022 schedule: Full Ranji Trophy 2022 fixtures

Ranji Trophy 2022 schedule: 38 teams set to participate in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 as the tournament returns after a year’s gap.

A total of 38 teams are set to compete in BCCI’s premier domestic First-Class tournament after a year-long gap, as the tournament was forced to call off due to the COVID-19 pandemic the previous year.

The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 is due to commence from Thursday, February 17 with the Final to take place on June 26.

The competition, this time around, would take place pre and post the IPL, in two phases, as the 15th edition of the coveted T20 league is slated to begin from March 27 as well.

The first phase, which consists of league matches and one pre-quarter-final, ends on March 15. Before the Ranji pre-quarter-final, there will be three rounds of matches held: the first from February 17 to 20, then February 24 to 27, and finally, from March 3 to 6. The second phase, of the knockouts, is likely to begin on May 30 – after the IPL has concluded – and run up to June 26.

The teams have been divided into eight Elite Groups and One Plate Group, with four teams in each former Group and six teams in the latter.

The Elite matches will all be held across eight states, all neutral to the teams in action. Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thumba, Delhi, Rohtak, Gurugram, Sultanpur and Guwahati will be the cities where matches will be played. All the Plate matches will be conducted in Kolkata. The venue(s) for the knock-out stage will be decided later.

Overall, the tournament will have 64 matches played across 62 days. Top seven teams amongst the eight Elite Group toppers would qualify directly for the quarter-finals, while the lowest ranked team would play a pre-quarterfinal match against the Plate Group topper.

The Ranji Trophy was originally scheduled to start on January 13, but had to be postponed indefinitely because of rising Covid-19 cases in India.

The BCCI has made a provision for like-for-like replacements for Covid-related issues midway through a match in #RanjiTrophy, subject to match referee’s approval. Here are the details of the procedure @sportstarweb @TheHinduSports pic.twitter.com/pVXSZWDO7r — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) February 14, 2022

Ranji Trophy 2022 schedule

17th February 2022

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh

Kerala vs Meghalaya

Bengal vs Baroda

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh

Karnataka vs Railways

J&K vs Pondicherry

Saurashtra vs Mumbai

Odisha vs Goa

Andhra vs Rajasthan

Services vs Uttarakhand

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh

Haryana vs Tripura

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra vs Assam

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh

Bihar vs Mizoram

Nagaland vs Sikkim

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh

24th February 2022

Gujarat vs Kerala

Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya

Bengal vs Hyderabad

Baroda vs Chandigarh

Karnataka vs J&K

Railways vs Pondicherry

Saurashtra vs Odisha

Mumbai vs Goa

Andhra vs Services

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand

Punjab vs Haryana

Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam

Delhi vs Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh

Bihar vs Sikkim

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh

Manipur vs Mizoram

3rd March 2022

Gujarat vs Meghalaya

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala

Bengal vs Chandigarh

Baroda vs Hyderabad

Karnataka vs Pondicherry

Railways vs J&K

Saurashtra vs Goa

Mumbai vs Odisha

Andhra vs Uttarakhand

Rajasthan vs Services

Punjab vs Tripura

Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana

Vidarbha vs Assam

Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra

Delhi vs Chhattisgarh

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh

Nagaland vs Mizoram

Manipur vs Sikkim