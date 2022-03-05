Ravindra Jadeja first IPL team: Full list of Ravindra Jadeja IPL teams

Ravindra Jadeja first IPL team: The Indian all-rounder has been among the best all-rounders in the Indian Premier League.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had received the nickname of “Rockstar” from former Australia spinner Shane Warne, scoring his career-best Test score is an apt tribute to the legendary cricketer who passed away last night in Thailand.

In what is Jadeja’s second Test century, his colossal effort at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium has put India in a dominating position in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.

Post Warne’s sudden and shocking demise due to a suspected heart attack, anecdotes around his role in the development of Jadeja during their stint at Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League have been all over social media platforms.

Ravindra Jadeja first IPL team

It is worth mentioning that Jadeja had made his IPL debut for Royals in the inaugural season in 2008. Before being handed a suspension in 2010, Jadeja had represented Rajasthan in a couple of seasons.

In 27 IPL matches for RR, Jadeja had scored 430 runs at an average and strike rate of 23.89 and 116.53 respectively. Jadeja, who wasn’t as frequent a bowler as he is now back then, had picked his six wickets for Royals at an economy and strike rate of 6.75 and 25.50 respectively.

100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You’ve made him proud. ❤️ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2022

Batting at No. 4 against Mumbai Indians in Durban in 2009, Jadeja had scored his career-best IPL score of 42 (32) for Royals in a winning effort.

Full list of Ravindra Jadeja IPL teams

In addition to playing for Royals between 2008-2009, Jadeja went on to represent Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2011), Chennai Super Kings (2012-2015 and 2018-present) and Gujarat Lions (2016-2017).

In his 200-match IPL career, Jadeja has scored 2,386 runs at an average and strike rate of 27.11 and 128.14 respectively. Jadeja’s 127 IPL wickets have come at an average of 30.04, an economy rate of 7.61 and a strike rate of 23.6.