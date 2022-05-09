Suryakumar Yadav injury: Why Suryakumar Yadav is not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Why Suryakumar Yadav is not playing today: Mumbai Indians have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to field.

“We would like to field first, no particular reason. We keep changing what we want to do as a team. The season has been up and down for us. Everyone games us a new opportunity, we need to put our right foot forward,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

The decision also came as a welcoming one for Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer for he was looking to bat first in Navi Mumbai tonight. Having played the maximum number of players this season, KKR have made as many as five changes to their Playing XI for this match.

“I was looking to bat first, the wicket looks green. It’s good that you bat first and find out. Looking at the changes in the batting line up, we have a good batting lineup, we need to put up a good total. The opening partnership has been lacking from the first match,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

Readers must note that Kolkata have brought back opening batters Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer, wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson, fast bowler Pat Cummins and spinner Varun Chakravarthy to their Playing XI for this match.

Why Suryakumar Yadav is not playing vs KKR today?

The only change for Indians has come in the form of batter Ramandeep Singh replacing batter Suryakumar Yadav in the Playing XI. Ramandeep, 25, had scored 6 (12) in his only IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore a month ago.

Yadav, MI’s second-highest run-scorer this season on the back of 303 runs at an average and strike rate of 43.28 and 145.67 respectively, has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a muscle strain on his left forearm.

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on his left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” read an official statement from the franchise.

It is noteworthy that Yadav had also missed a couple of matches at the start of IPL 2022 when he was rehabilitating after suffering a hairline fracture to his thumb.