RCB highest chase in IPL history: RCB highest run chase in IPL list

RCB highest chase in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to register their highest run chase in order to win IPL 2022 Match 60.

During the 60th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Punjab Kings have posted a formidable 209/9 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis.

Individual half-centuries by English pair of Jonny Bairstow (66) and Liam Livingstone (70) powered Kings to a 200+ innings total on Friday. While Bairstow hit four fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 227.58, Livingstone smashed five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 166.66.

A 30-ball 60-run opening partnership between Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan (21) powered PBKS to 83/1 in the powerplay. However, staying true to their reputation this season, Punjab scored just 25 runs in the next five overs to follow a dull phase with losing wickets at regular intervals in the second half.

It was in such a situation that Livingstone’s 27th T20 half-century, fourth in the IPL and first against Royal Challengers held immense importance for his team. Livingstone, who hit two fours and as many sixes in the penultimate over of the innings off RCB fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (4-0-64-0), added to the Australian bowler’s woes tonight.

RCB highest chase in IPL history

Bangalore, who need 210 runs to win this match to bolster their chances of qualifying for IPL 2022 playoffs, will have to register their highest run-chase in the history of the IPL. Readers must note that two out of RCB’s best five run-chases have already come against PBKS.