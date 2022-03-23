RCB time table 2022: RCB schedule and fixtures IPL 2022

RCB time table 2022: The SportsRush brings you the full schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2022.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League but they are yet to win a title. Ahead of the tournament, RCB announced their new captain after the resignation of Virat Kohli last season.
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, veteran India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik and veteran South Africa batter Faf du Plessis were the favourites for the role. Eventually, it was du Plessis who received an additional responsibility. Former Bangalore captain Virat Kohli also shared a congratulatory message for the new captain.
Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli will lead the batting lineup of the side. Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror and Sherfane Rutherford have been added to increase the batting depth. Dinesh Karthik will be the wicket-keeper and finisher of the team this season.
The team went berserk in the auction to gain the services of Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel. Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel will lead the spin and pace of the side, respectively. In terms of overseas bowlers, they have three quality pacers in Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood and David Willey. Shahbaz Ahmed and Karn Sharma will be the backup spinners.
RCB time table 2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their campaign against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 27 March 2022.
|S No.
|Against
|Date
|Stadium
|Time
|1
|Punjab Kings
|27 March 2022
|DY Patil Stadium
|7.30 PM
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|30 March 2022
|DY Patil Stadium
|7.30 PM
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|5 April 2022
|Wankhede Stadium
|7.30 PM
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|9 April 2022
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7.30 PM
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|12 April 2022
|DY Patil Stadium
|7.30 PM
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|16 April 2022
|Wankhede Stadium
|7.30 PM
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|19 April 2022
|DY Patil Stadium
|7.30 PM
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|23 April 2022
|Brabourne Stadium
|7.30 PM
|9
|Rajasthan Royals
|26 April 2022
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7.30 PM
|10
|Gujarat Titans
|30 April 2022
|Brabourne Stadium
|3.30 PM
|11
|Chennai Super Kings
|4 May 2022
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7.30 PM
|12
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 May 2022
|Wankhede Stadium
|3.30 PM
|13
|Punjab Kings
|13 May 2022
|Brabourne Stadium
|7.30 PM
|14
|Gujarat Titans
|19 May 2022
|Wankhede Stadium
|7.30 PM