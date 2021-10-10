RCB vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats | IPL 2021 Eliminator

RCB vs KKR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2021 Eliminator.

The Eliminator of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah tomorrow.

Having done well in the league phase to qualify for the next round, one out of RCB and KKR will have to bid adieu to the tournament in the first knockout match of this season on Monday. While Kolkata have a better record against Bangalore over the years, the latter take the lead when it comes to playing outside of India.

As far as playing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is concerned, Royal Challengers have won three and lost four out of their seven matches at this venue. Knight Riders, on the other hand, have both won three and lost three out of their six matches here in all these years.

RCB vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 29

Matches won by RCB: 13

Matches won by KKR: 16

Matches played in India: 23 (RCB 9, KKR 14)

Matches played outside India: 6 (RCB 4, KKR 2)

RCB average score against KKR: 150

KKR average score against RCB: 156

Most runs for RCB: 735 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for KKR: 339 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for RCB: 17 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for KKR: 16 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for RCB: 15 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Shubman Gill and Andre Russell)

Readers must note that Bangalore have won four out of their last five matches against Kolkata. As far as their most latest match against each other is concerned, KKR had emerged as the victorious side after they sealed a 93-run target with nine wickets in hand and 10 overs remaining in the match.

Opening the bowling for his team, spinner Varun Chakravarthy had registered match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-13-3. Other than Chakravarthy, all-rounder Andre Russell had also picked three wickets in his three overs.