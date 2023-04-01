The fifth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru tomorrow. First match of the season for both these teams, it will ensure each team playing at least a match each by the third day of the competition.

Royal Challengers, who have won four (including a super over win) out of their last five matches against Indians, don’t have the best of head-to-head records against them across the last 15 seasons. It is noteworthy that RCB lack behind MI on most of the fronts mentioned below. The fact that they’ve won only two out of 10 home matches against this opposition doesn’t paint a rosy picture regarding this rivalry.

That being said, Bangalore can take confidence from the fact that they have been pretty consistent throughout the last three seasons in spite of not lifting the silverware even once in the history of the biggest T20 tournament around the world. Although both the teams will be taking the field at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with depleted squads, the hosts seem to be better equipped ahead of this fascinating clash.

RCB vs MI Head to Head Record in IPL History*

Total number of matches played: 32

Matches won by RCB: 13

Matches won by MI: 19

Matches played in April: 14 (RCB 5, MI 9)

Matches played on Sunday: 2 (RCB 1, MI 1)

Matches played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: 10 (RCB 2, MI 8)

RCB average score against MI: 159

MI average score against RCB: 163

Most runs for RCB: 827 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for MI: 566 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for RCB: 17 (Harshal Patel)

Most wickets for MI: 1 (Dewald Brevis)

Most catches for RCB: 13 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for MI: 10 (Rohit Sharma)

* – The above mentioned numbers also comprise two Champions League T20 matches played between these two teams.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).