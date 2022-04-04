Glenn Maxwell IPL 2022 availability: When will Glenn Maxwell join RCB?

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2022 availability: The star Australian batter did not feature in both the initial matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

When the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced on March 26, most of the franchises had to begin their season campaign without majority of their overseas picks as they were busy representing their respective national sides.

With each of the ten franchises (barring SRH) having played at least two matches in the season so far, a majority players from England, West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh are now available for selection in the playing 11 for their teams.

However, teams would still have to wait for a few players from Australia to mark their availability in IPL 2022.

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2022 availability

Australia’s flamboyant batter, and one of the three retained players for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season, Glenn Maxwell, recently tied the knot with his Indian-origin girlfriend last week in Melbourne.

Maxwell is not only a match winner with the bat, but his off-spinning ability is a vital asset for any franchise, especially against a batting order laden with left-handers.

As far as his availability for the ongoing season is concerned, the 33-year-old is set to miss RCB’s third match of the ongoing season against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 5 as well.

This is due to Cricket Australia’s (CA) decision to hand the No Objection Certificates (for participating in the IPL) to its contracted players only on April 6 – a day after Australia plays its last match of the ongoing tour of Pakistan, which ends with a lone T20I against Pakistan on April 5.

Hence, Maxwell (and other annually contracted Aussie players including Pat Cummins (KKR), David Warner (DC), and Mitchell Marsh (DC)) would only be available from RCB’s fourth match of the league against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

As per the latest report, the Victorian batter is out of quarantine and has started his practice session for his franchise.

