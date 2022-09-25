Rohit Sharma Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium T20 records: Rohit Sharma record in Hyderabad T20s innings list

Rohit Sharma Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: The Indian captain will only be playing his second Hyderabad T20I tonight.

India captain Rohit Sharma will take the field in less than an hour from now in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. Coming on the back of Asia Cup 2022 debacle, Sharma would be keen to register victory in a series-decider tonight.

Although India have won a match in this series, they would want to beat defeat defending champions Australia once in a full-fledged 20-over contest before the T20 World Cup 2022 next month.

Rohit Sharma Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium T20 records

Sharma, 35, was awarded with the Player of the Match award for scoring 46 (20) with the help of four fours and sixes each in a 91-run chase in an eight-over rain-curtailed Nagpur T20I on Friday.

Not deterred from persisting with a high-risk batting approach lately, Sharma would be playing only his second T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Readers must note that the same venue was home ground to the right-handed batter’s team for the first three seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Sharma, who had scored 8 (10) in his lone Hyderabad T20I against West Indies almost three years ago, has scored 547 runs in 20 T20 innings at this venue. Sharma, who averages and strikes at 34.19 and 132.77 respectively here, has four half-centuries to his name – the last of which had come over half-a-decade ago.

Rohit Sharma Hyderabad T20 innings list