Rohit Sharma vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL record: Rohit Sharma vs SRH stats and records

Rohit Sharma vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The two seasons campaigners will be facing each other for the 11th time in T20s tonight.

The 65th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.

Indians, most successful IPL franchise, are reeling at the bottom of the points table this season with no possibility of qualifying for the playoffs. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are also in the bottom half but are still in contention for playoffs qualification.

Rohit Sharma vs SRH stats and records

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, who hasn’t had the best of IPL seasons, would be looking to contribute significantly in what will be the second last match of the season for them.

Playing their first match of the season against Hyderabad, the franchise would be hoping for Sharma to not only make amends with respect to his IPL 2022 form but also with his form against this particular opposition.

In 18 matches against SRH over the years, Sharma has scored 277 runs at an average if 18.47 and a strike rate of 124.22 including a solitary half-century. 67 (45), Sharma’s best knock against Sunrisers, had come in Hyderabad five years ago.

While Sharma hasn’t bowled against Hyderabad since 2013, he has grabbed eight catches and affected a run-out against them in all these years.

Rohit Sharma vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL record

Sharma will be up against his Indian teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay itself. For Sharma to do well at his home ground on Tuesday, there will be no option than to counter the threat possessed by a skillful bowler in Bhuvneshwar.

Historically, Sharma has scored 50 (40) with the help of five fours at a strike rate of 125 across 10 innings against Bhuvneshwar. In return, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Sharma only once in the IPL.