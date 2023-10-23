Rohit Sharma, Who Drove BMW E60 At A Speed Of 220 Km/h, Has A Special Number Plate On His INR 3.15 Crore Worth Lamborghini Urus

For someone who immediately wanted to buy a car upon becoming a crorepati, it isn’t surprising that India captain Rohit Sharma is not only fond of cars but also has a thing for driving them at high speeds. Sharma, who started from a very humble background, now owns some of the most expensive cars available in the country.

Advertisement

Most recently, it was Sharma’s likeness towards breakneck and limitless speed that reportedly found him in trouble as of the police issued three challans for speeding on the Mumbai-Pune highway. If a report in Pune Mirror is to be believed, Sharma drove from Mumbai to Pune in his Lamborghini Urus before the India-Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 match on Thursday.

However, India Today quashed all such reports of Sharma cruising past 200 km/h on a road where the speed limit was 100 km/h. The traffic police officials confirmed that no challans were issued against the 36-year old cricketer.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Has A Special Number Plate On His INR 3.15 Crore Worth Lamborghini Urus

Readers must note that Sharma had bought a blue Lamborghini Urus in 2022. Reportedly, he had splurged INR 3.15 crore to buy the luxurious four-wheeler. Speaking of the colour blue, he also owns a blue BMW M5. This particular car is perfect for a speed enthusiast such as Sharma. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds with a highest speed of 305 km/h.

Coming back to Lamborghini Urus, it is a five-seater eight-cylinder car with a petrol engine of 3,999 cc. The engine of the car generates 657.10 bhp and 850 nm of peak power and torque respectively. It is a fully automatic car with a sporty look with all the comforts being taken care of for the passengers travelling.

In addition to these unmatched specifications, what sets Sharma’s Urus apart from the others is its number plate. The registered number of Sharma’s car is MH 01 EB 0264. It is to be noted that “264” denotes the highest individual score in ODI history which Sharma had made against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in 2014.

Rohit Sharma Used To Drive BMW E60 At A Speed Of 220 Km/h

With the energy of youth all around him, a young Sharma had boasted of driving his car and bike at high speeds in one of his old interviews with Star Sports Network which is doing rounds across social media platforms these days. For those who don’t know, Sharma owned a BMW E60 and a Honda CBR600RR back in the day.

“In the car, I have went on to 220 [km/h] max. This was in Bombay-Puna [Mumbai-Pune] road. You know the Bombay traffic is so bad, you can’t drive [at] 220. So, yeah, we went to Puna for some reason, there I drove 220. It is my highest till now. Bike mein maine zyada nahi kiya hai ki kyunki main bike zyada kidhar bahar leke nahi gaya tha [I have not touched such a high speed on a bike because I have never taken it outside]. Maximum, I think so, is around 190, 180,” Sharma had said.

Advertisement

The 1,995 cc engine of the BMW E60 generates 657.10 bhp and 850 nm of peak power and torque respectively. This car just comes in Diesel support and both automatic & manual transmission are available on it.

On the other hand, Honda CBR600RR looks no less than a sports bike which is famous for touching high speeds. It has a 599cc engine which generates a torque of 66 Nm. The mileage is just 10 km/l which is quite less for a two-wheeler.

With all being said, driving at such high speeds (even beyond the speed limit) isn’t safe anywhere in the country. We have all seen what India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant went through because of the same. Sharma, who has meant more than just an idol to many young fans around the world, should have set a responsible example for them.